The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary-Designee Adam N. Payne today announced appointments to his leadership team.

Sarah Barry will continue to serve as Deputy Secretary. Barry has more than 20 years of experience meeting the complex challenges inherent in public sector organizations. She also spent 15 years as the Chief of Staff to several state senators, including most recently Sen. Brad Pfaff, and providing guidance and leadership on numerous environmental policy and regulatory issues. Barry holds a master’s degree from the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

