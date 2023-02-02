The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin.
DATCP will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize, and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31, 2023 and include signatures from at least five eligible growers other than the nominee. Growers should mail completed forms to P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Growers who have not received a nomination form by March 1, 2023 or have other questions about the nomination process should email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov.
