The La Crosse Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a woman not heard from for nearly four months.
Jennifer L. Peterson, 37, has not been heard from since Sept. 27, 2022, at which time she was residing in La Crosse. She mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country. Her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety.
