Legion

The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, hosts its annual Midwinter Conference in Green Bay, January 12-15, 2023.

This year’s conference will feature the Be The One walk; a 2.2 mile walk to bring awareness to this great initiative. The American Legion’s Be the One initiative encourages American Legion Family members, veterans, servicemembers and others to take action when they believe a veteran is at risk of suicide. The goal is to destigmatize asking for mental health support, provide peer-to-peer support and resources, and educate everyone on how they can Be the One. In addition to the walk, a training class will be held Saturday to give Legion Wisconsin’s membership the tools needed to help implement this initiative in their areas.

