The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, hosts its annual Midwinter Conference in Green Bay, January 12-15, 2023.
This year’s conference will feature the Be The One walk; a 2.2 mile walk to bring awareness to this great initiative. The American Legion’s Be the One initiative encourages American Legion Family members, veterans, servicemembers and others to take action when they believe a veteran is at risk of suicide. The goal is to destigmatize asking for mental health support, provide peer-to-peer support and resources, and educate everyone on how they can Be the One. In addition to the walk, a training class will be held Saturday to give Legion Wisconsin’s membership the tools needed to help implement this initiative in their areas.
The conference kicks off Thursday with the Be The One walk on Thursday, January 12 at 3:00pm. It will begin at the corner of Crestwood and West Point Streets and will conclude at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. Shuttles will be available from the Conference Center to the start of the walk. Other Midwinter events include: Department Meetings, Legion Family training classes, and banquet, complete with a luau, talent show and entertainment by Daddy D Productions. Wisconsin is fortunate to have National Commander Troiloa, National Auxiliary President Koutz and National Detachment Vice-Commander Mennel in attendance this year. For a full schedule of events go to https://wilegion.org/2023-midwinter-conference.
The American Legion was established in 1919 by wartime veterans determined to strengthen the nation through programs and services for men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, children and patriotic values. The organization has fulfilled its mission over the last century through such programs and accomplishments as American Legion Boys State and Nation, American Legion Baseball and Softball, the GI Bill, benefits for veterans exposed to toxic contaminants, youth oratorical contests, Scholarship programs and more.
The Wisconsin American Legion is the state’s largest veterans service organization with over 47,000 members and 500 posts in communities across Wisconsin serving troops, veterans and youth since 1919. For more information on the Legion’s programs and membership, please visit www.wilegion.org.
