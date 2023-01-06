The board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials unanimously elected Craig Thompson – secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation – as its 2022-2023 vice president on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Thompson replaces former AASHTO Vice President and director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Paul Ajegba. Ajegba retired at the end of 2022 after a 31-year transportation career.

(0) comments

