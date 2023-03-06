Wisconsin food, forestry and agriculture product exports set a record in 2022, according to U.S. Census trade data. Exports were shipped to 142 countries totaling nearly $4.22 billion, a 7% increase from the previous record in 2021.

U.S. Census data shows that dairy product exports totaled $617 million, up 32% from 2021, the highest level on record and more than $100 million above the previous record year in 2014. Crop products, including grains, wood and vegetables increased more than 5% to $2.82 billion, a 10-year high. Meat products declined 2% to $782 million.

