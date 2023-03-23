Department of Justice

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) saw a dramatic spike of 4,400 percent more fentanyl seized during 2022 compared to 2021 throughout LWAM’s area of responsibility including Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties. While dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin continue to threaten communities, fentanyl has rapidly become the number one drug threat to the Fox Valley area.  

As a synthetic opioid originally designed to aid in pain management, fentanyl is a powerfully addictive opioid approximately 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.  Fentanyl can be lethal in very small doses.  A dose of approximately 2mg can be fatal, which is the size of only a few grains of sand.  Fentanyl can come in many different forms, including powdered, mixed with other drugs or as counterfeit prescription pills of varying shapes, sizes, and colors. 

