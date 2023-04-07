Gov. Tony Evers announced this week he has granted 159 pardons. The pardon grants bring the governor’s overall total number of pardons granted during his time in office to 933.
“Through each round of new pardon applicants, these individuals share their personal stories about how they have worked to grow beyond their past mistakes to build positive, strong lives for themselves and their families,” said Gov. Evers. “Each pardon recipient’s journey is unique, and each deserves the opportunity for a new start.”
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.
Gov. Evers granted pardons to the following people:
• John Borrero III was a teenager when he failed to report to jail and later attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Now nearly three decades later, Borrero resides out of state with his family.
• Emil English was struggling with a substance use disorder when he and several friends broke into a garage. Now nearly four decades later, English has since completed an associate degree in computer science and become a father of four.
• James Frawley was a teenager when he stole a vehicle. Now, more than two decades later, Frawley works in manufacturing and lives in Milwaukee with his family and the Court supported his pardon.
• Sharmain Harris was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant and later violated a condition of his bail. Harris has since completed a master’s degree in business and currently serves on several community boards.
• Randy Henderson was found in possession of a controlled substance. Henderson, now a grandfather, has worked for his city’s Department of Public Works since 2009.
• Jason Hendrickson was struggling with a substance use disorder when he burglarized a home. Now, Hendrickson obtained his commercial driver’s license (CDL) and mentors others who are struggling with substance use disorders.
• Selema Howard was in her 20s when she stole credit cards and failed to report to jail. Now, Howard resides in Chicago near her grandchildren, with whom she enjoys spending much of her time.
• Toni Johnson was in her 20s when she deposited a check that was not issued to her. Johnson now holds various professional certificates. The Court supports her pardon.
• LaToya Jones was in her 20swhen she used counterfeit checks. Jones now works as a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
• John Kerr was found in possession of an electric weapon. Now decades later, Kerr has maintained his job as a machinist with the same company for decades. The Court supports his pardon.
• Mark Kluck wrote fraudulent checks and burglarized a home over two decades ago. Now, Kluck volunteers his time with community cleanup projects. He received victim support for his pardon.
• Joel LaVine purchased and sold a stolen vehicle. Over three decades later, LaVine is now retired after 30 years of steady employment and resides The Court supports his pardon.
• Gary Morgan was in his 20s when he burglarized a residence. Today, Morgan has been a leader in community organizations and maintains steady employment.
• William Nyberg Jr. was in his 20s when he stole and misappropriated funds as a contractor. Three decades later, Nyberg is an active member of several community groups and completed an electrical apprenticeship as well as various certificates and trainings for his employment. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Kevin Paiser was a teenager when he forged checks and burglarized several cabins. Paiser has since maintained employment with one employer for over two decades and enjoys spending time with his family.
• Daniel Peck was in his late teens and early 20s when he made a false insurance claim and operated a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Over three decades later, Peck is now a proud father and a district manager for a marketing agency. The Court supports his pardon.
• Kenneth Schmidt burglarized two buildings, forged a check, and twice operated vehicles without the owner’s consent. Now, nearly four decades later, Schmidt has worked as a toolmaker for over thirty years.
• James Schoenecker withdrew funds from an account using falsified information. Schoenecker is now an active volunteer with local support groups and community organizations and works in the justice system.
• Demetric Smith was a teenager when he purchased a stolen vehicle. Now more than two decades later, Smith has obtained his CDL. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support hisher pardon.
• Charles Treague was a teenager with a substance use disorder when he fled and eluded an officer. Now more than two decades later, Treague is working as an ammonia technician. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Trevor Weaver was teenaged and homeless when he burglarized a string of homes. Weaver now lives out of state and works in the commercial real estate industry. He received victim support for his pardon.
• Takeya Wilder was a teenager when she falsified a check and stole from her thenemployer. Over two decades later, Wilder has since earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and works as a community manager.
• Daniel Adams was teenaged when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now, Adams has worked in the insurance industry for over 13 years.
• JoAnne Berry hill was found with controlled substances in her home. Now nearly two decades later, Berryhill works in the medical field.
• Sasha Brown was a teenager when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Nearly two decades later, Brown now works as a tax preparer after earning her High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) and several professional certifications. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support her pardon.
• Daniel Busack was in his 20s when he sold controlled substances to an undercover officer. Now a father of two, he has maintained steady employment as a maintenance technician.
• Robert Campos was teenaged when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now over two decades later years later, Campos has maintained employment in the trucking industry for over 10 years.
• David Carini was teenaged when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance. Carini now lives in Illinois and owns and operates a website-building business and actively volunteers in his community. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• David Cobbins sold controlled substances more than a decade ago. Cobbins is now the owner of his own company. The Court supports his pardon.
• Danna Fralin was teenaged when officers found a controlled substance in her home. Now, nearly four decades later, Fralin, a mother and grandmother, is an active member of her church. The Court supports her pardon.
• Aaron Gill was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Gill is now a father and has worked on furthering his education, obtaining two associate degrees in science and audio and recording technology.
• Billy Green was found with a controlled substance. Now over two decades later, Green resides in Tennessee, with family.
• Michael Herman was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance over three decades ago. Now, Herman has obtained an associate degree in marketing and volunteered as a coach with local youth sports teams.
• Timothy Irwin was teenaged when officers found a controlled substance in his home.
Now more than a decade later, Irwin works for a local disposal service and volunteers with youth sports. The Court supports his pardon.
• LaDawn Jones was in her early 20s when she failed to properly report her income, resulting in an over grant of public assistance and food stamps. Now over three decades later, Jones regularly volunteers in her community and has maintained consistent employment as a customer service agent. The district attorney’s office supports her pardon.
• Daniel Moos was in his 20s when police found him in possession of a controlled substance. Now nearly three decades later, Moos lives with his family and volunteers his time with nonprofit organizations.
• Michael Oliver was in his 20swhen officers found controlled substances in his home. Now nearly four decades later, Oliver has maintained steady employment as an inspector and energy auditor. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Adam Peterman was found with controlled substances in his home. Now over two decades later, Peterman has owned and operated his own company and has worked in the mortgage lending industry. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Karl Smalling was in his 20s when officers found a controlled substance in his vehicle nearly two decades ago. Now, Smalling has obtained several professional certifications. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Fredrick Smith was in his late teens and early 20s when he sold a controlled substance to undercover officers. Now, Smith works for a disability support organization.
• Melinda Webber was helping raise her four nieces and nephews when she applied for public assistance, for which she was ineligible. Now over three decades later, Webber works as a CNA.
• Steven Wenzel was in his early 20s when he sold controlled substances to undercover officers. Now, almost four decades later, Wenzel has spent his career as a heavy equipment operator. The Court supports his pardon.
• Troy Blanchard was in his late teens and early 20s when he issued several bad checks. Now over three decades later, Blanchard has since earned a bachelor’s degree in social work and psychology and volunteers with his children’s sports.
• Quantrell Bounds was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now over two decades later, Bounds has obtained his CDL works for Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works and is an active volunteer in his community.
• Terrence Conard Sr. was in his early 20s when officers found him in possession of controlled substances. Now a father, Conard works as a welder and volunteers his time coaching youth football.
• Maxine Cook was in her 20s when officers found her in possession of controlled substances. Over two decades later, Cook now runs a residential care facility and is an active volunteer. Both the local Court and district attorney’s office support her pardon.
• Richard Copus was teenaged when he sold controlled substances to a confidential informant. Now almost two decades later, Copus owns and operates a construction business and sponsors local youth sports teams. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Ramiro Cornejo was in his late teens and early 20s when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer, and officers found him in possession of a controlled substance. Now, Cornejo has maintained employment with the same company for nearly 20 years and has obtained several professional certifications. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Christian Dunahee defrauded his employer. Today, Dunahee coaches youth football and is an active member in his church.
• Benjamin Duveneck was teenaged when he burglarized several vehicles. Now over a decade later, Duveneck has obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology, written a book, and now operates a life coaching business.
• Leon Falkowski was teenaged when he and several friends stole snowmobiles. Now a father of two, Falkowski resides in Ringle, where he owns and operates a carpentry business. The victim supports his pardon.
• Tyree Fleming Sr. helped burglarized several residences and fled officers in his car before turning himself into custody the next day. Now, Fleming owns and operates a food truck and restaurant.
• Kenneth Fox was in his late teens and early 20s when officers found him in possession of controlled substances. Now, Fox is a co-owner of an auto parts store.
• Ramon Garza was found in possession of a controlled substance. Garza completed two apprenticeships with the carpenter’s and bricklayer’s unions and maintained steady employment.
• Jeffrey Gibbs fled from an officer after an attempted arrest. Nearly three decades later, Gibbs is now retired.
• Daniel Gocht was teenaged when officers found a controlled substance in his car. Gocht now actively volunteers his time to several recovery programs with local correctional facilities.
• Henry Goodman was teenaged when he purchased a stolen vehicle. Now nearly three decades later, Goodman owns a trucking company and volunteers at an adult living facility on a regular basis.
• Karimi Graniel was in her late teens and mid-20s when she used someone else’s information to obtain medical treatment and later used corporal punishment on her child.
She has since taken parenting classes and become deeply involved in her church community. Graniel enjoyed significant support for her pardon application, receiving 30 letters of recommendation.
• Andre Groce Sr. was in his 20swhen officers found him with a short-barreled shotgun. Now a decade later, Groce is a proud father of six children and works as a truck driver.
• Kevin Guseck was a teenager when he and others burglarized a home. Now two decades later, Guseck works as a truck driver.
• Dashawna Hicks issued several worthless checks under a fraudulent account. Three decades later, Hicks has since obtained an associate degree in health administration as well as a CNA license and a community-based residential facilities certificate.
• Jason Hohnstein aided in the sale of a controlled substance to undercover officers and later took money from a cash register. Now over two decades later, Hohnstein has maintained employment as a painter. The Court supports his pardon.
• Brandon Jenkins acted as the getaway driver for friends who were robbing others. Now a father of two, Jenkins works at a machine manufacturing company and volunteers his time coaching flag football and baseball. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Shalanda Jenkins was a single mother when she opened a bank account and cashed a check with someone else’s identification. Now nearly three decades later, she has obtained a bachelor’s degree in community leadership and development and volunteers her time mentoring delinquent youth. The district attorney’s office supports her pardon.
• Robert Kaufman was in his 20s when he stole money from customers while employed at a bank. Now nearly four decades later, Kaufman is retired after a career as a certified public accountant for three decades.
• Dwight Kirkendoll sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer two decades ago. Kirkendoll has since maintained steady employment for an adhesive products manufacturer. The Court supports his pardon.
• Jeffery Kusick was in his 20s and struggling with a substance use disorder when he burglarized two pharmacies. Now over three decades later, Kusick has maintained steady employment and acts as a full-time caretaker for his mother. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Leigh Lambright and two friends burglarized a marina nearly five decades years ago. Lambright is a Navy veteran with a Bronze Star who actively volunteers in his community. The Court supports his pardon.
• Clifton Neal was found with controlled substances, and he attempted to flee arrest. Now employed as a truck driver, Neal volunteers his time mentoring troubled youth.
• Kenjuan Neal was in his late teens and early 20s when he drove a stolen vehicle, burglarized a store, escaped custody, and was found in possession of a firearm as a felon decades ago. Now a father and construction worker, Neal volunteers at his children’s school and obtained his HSED and several employment-training certifications.
• Vincent Neal was in his 20s when police found him in possession of a controlled substance. Now over three decades later, Neal has maintained employment in the truck driving industry. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Michael O’Brien was a teenager when he stole tools from storage units more than a decade ago. O’Brien now maintains employment as a sanitation truck driver.
• Matthew Oldenburg was 19 years old when he fled from an officer during a traffic stop. Now more than two decades later, Oldenburg has since obtained a bachelor’s degree and works and volunteers for the National Park Service.
• Alonzo Payne was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to undercover officers. Now three decades later, Payne has since obtained an associate degree and works as an employment consultant and case manager for his county. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Rodvegas Roach was in his 20s years old when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance. Now decades later, he volunteers with local programs that target feeding individuals experiencing homelessness within his community.
• Todd Rueden sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over three decades ago. Rueden has maintained employment in the machinist field for over 30 years.
• Craig Sanders was in his 20s when he cashed a fraudulent money order. Now decades later, Sanders is retired and serves on the board of a human services organization in his community. The Court supports his pardon.
• Gary Shmerler wrote fraudulent checks from his company’s account more than three decades ago. Now, Shmerler is an active volunteer in his community, including at a nonprofit that provides housing and resources for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Court supports his pardon.
• David Siharath was a teenagerwhen he operated a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Now decades later, Siharathhas obtained his Graduate Equivalency Degree (GED) while maintaining steady employment.
• Jutiki Smith was found in possession of controlled substances. Now, nearly two decades later, Smith has obtained a master’s degree and minister’s license and works as a science teacher.
• Donnanora Stadtler was a single mom of two when she failed to report her income and received an over grant of public assistance and food stamps. Now, nearly three decades later, she works in manufacturing.
• William Thomas sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now nearly two decades later, Thomas volunteers his time helping his neighbors with home maintenance.
• Cory Thompson was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance nearly three decades ago. Now, Thompson is actively involved in his local community outreach program that provides support to youths to prevent street violence and substance use.
• Samuel Tribble was teenaged when officers found him in possession of a short-barreled firearm. Now, Tribble actively volunteers with local nonprofit organizations and works as a delivery driver. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Timothy Turner was teenaged when he operated a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Now decades later, Turner has obtained an associate degree, several professional certifications, and has maintained steady employment. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Tim Wubbenhorst stole items from a bar and attempted to steal from a store employee. Now nearly four decades later, Wubbenhorst is actively involved in his local carpentry union.
• David Ainsworth was in his teens and early 20s when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance, and he later sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now decades years later, Ainsworth has maintained steady employment in the electronics field and volunteers his time coaching youth basketball.
• Larry Beck sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer on several occasions. Now nearly three decades later, Beck has earned an associate degree in mechanical design and maintains employment with a mining manufacturing company. The Court supports his pardon.
• Fredrick Behrens was found in possession of a controlled substance. Now more than four decades later, Behrens is retired from a career in masonry.
• Terri Billington was teenaged when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant decades ago. Billington has since obtained an associate degree in applied science for substance use disorder counseling and is a licensed counselor.
• Ryan Broderick sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant more than two decades ago. Now, Broderick has obtained a bachelor’s degree in education and works as a youth sports supervisor.
• Godfrey Campbell sold a controlled substance to undercover officers on several occasions. Now more than three decades later, Broderick has earned his GED, forklift certification, and pastoral certificate and actively volunteers within his community.
• William Christoffel was found in possession of a controlled substance. Over three decades later, Christoffel has maintained employment in the construction industry for over 15 years and is actively involved in his church. The Court supports his pardon.
• Lavon Easton was found in possession of a controlled substance. Now, Easton has obtained her GED and works as a press assistant for a print shop.
• Jasmine Eckhoff was teenaged when officers caught her attempting to sell controlled substances. Eckhoff has since received her associate degree in marketing and now works as a personal banker.
• Justin Eicher was found in possession of a controlled substance. Over a decade later, Eicher has maintained steady employment. The Court and the district attorney’s office support a pardon.
• Lindsy Ellison sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant two decades ago. Ellison is now focused on providing for her children and volunteering in her community.
• Mark Freed was found with a controlled substance in his home nearly four decades ago. A veteran of the US Navy, Freed maintained steady employment before retirement.
• Tamika Hughlett sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer two decades ago. Hughlett has since earned her associate degree in early childhood education.
• Thomas Janisch was in his 40s when officers intercepted a delivery of a controlled substance going to his home. Now decades later, Janisch volunteers with local nonprofit organizations and his church. The Court supports his pardon.
• Darryl Kelly sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer nearly two decades ago. Kelly demonstrates a commitment to helping others by working with a community-based residential facility and volunteering for community service groups.
• Leslie Kesterson sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now more than a decade later, Kesterson has obtained an associate degree.
• Robert Krehl sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now more than four decades later, Krehl operates a construction company since and volunteers with his church and local organizations.
• Charles Lindorfer was found in possession of a controlled substance and sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Nearly two decades later, Lindorfer is dedicated to furthering his education, obtaining associate and bachelor’s degrees.
• Daniel McCaske was in his late teens when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance, and he failed drug tests that were conditions of his sentence. Now decades later, McCaske has obtained several welding certificates.
• Terrence Owens was in his late teens and early 20s when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance, and he later walked away to evade a mandatory drug test. Decades later, Owens maintains steady employment and is considered a mentor in his place of employment.
• Joshua Parker was found in possession of controlled substances more than a decade ago. Now a father of three, Parker is an active member of his community, where he is a youth sports coach and mentor.
• Laura Pestka was involved in the sale of a controlled substance two decades ago. Pestka has since maintained steady employment as a fraud specialist for a credit union.
• Eric Roland was found with controlled substances in his home. Now more than a decade later, Roland lives with family and enjoys taking his children fishing.
• Peter Shippee was found with a controlled substance in his home. Now more than three decades later, Shippee, a father, is active in his community, where he serves as a member of the PTA and coaches youth sports.
• Aaron Staskiewicz was found in possession of controlled substances 15 years ago. Staskiewicz has since maintained employment in the welding industry. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Eric Stegmann was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now decades later, Stegmann is a father of five and has maintained employment in manufacturing. The Court supports his pardon.
• Travis Swenson was teenaged when he was found using the mail system to deliver a controlled substance. Now nearly three decades later, Swenson volunteers with his local community center and assists his elderly neighbors with home projects.
• Exie Tatum was in his 30s when officers found controlled substances in his home. Now over a decade later, Tatum has received a technical diploma for facility maintenance and volunteers with his church.
• Heather Teasdale was teenaged when officers found her in possession of a controlled substance. Now a mother, Teasdale has maintained employment and volunteers in her community.
• Dillon Thompson was found in possession of controlled substances. Now, Thompson is an active member of his church and operates his own catering business.
• Michael Von Gunten was found in possession of a controlled substance nearly five decades ago. A veteran of the US Army, Von Gunten, is now an active member of his community, spending his time delivering meals for the local Meals on Wheels and serving as a board member for several housing originations.
• Letitia Walters was a single mother when she failed to properly report her income and received an over grant of public assistance and food stamps. Since, Walters has earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in Education and worked in education for 30 years.
• Anthony Zaffino was a teenager when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance. Zaffino has since obtained his GED and shares his passion for martial arts with the youth that he trains. The Court supports his pardon.
• Bradley Beebe was found with a controlled substance in his residence. Now nearly two decades later, Beebe works as a facilities maintenance specialist.
• Ella Blackmon was teenaged when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now over four decades later, Blackmon spends much of her time with her children and grandchildren. The Court supports her pardon.
• Edward Brown sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now nearly three decades later, Brown is active in his community and helps those with physical disabilities fish. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.
• Steven Bruckner was found in possession of a controlled substance more than two decades ago. Buckner has since maintained steady employment as a technician and recently became semi-retired.
• Michael Burroughs provided a controlled substance to several people at a party. Nearly three decades later, Burroughs is retired after maintaining steady employment as a metal fabricator shop supervisor.
• Michael Dunahee was involved in the sale of a controlled substance over three decades ago. Now a father and grandfather, Dunahee is active within his community. The Court supports his pardon.
• Michael Filo sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now more than three decades later, Filo volunteers as a youth baseball and softball team coach. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Virgil Fuller was found in possession of controlled substances two decades ago. Fuller has since maintained steady employment selling automobiles. The Court supports his pardon.
• Kelly Gross was found in possession of controlled substances, and officers later found hunting guns in his home. Gross operates his own company and is an active volunteer in his church.
• Donya Larson sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant more than a decade ago. Larson attended counseling and worked in the medical field for 15 years.
• Jamall Lewis was found in possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop more than a decade ago. Now, Lewis has completed a plumbing apprenticeship and coaches youth football.
• Matthew Lindorfer was teenaged when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance. Lindorfer has since completed a bachelor’s degree and an MBA and actively volunteers for community organizations. The Court supports his pardon.
• Brian Mathias sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over three decades ago. Mathias has since maintained employment as a lab assistant.
• Samantha May-Davidson sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now, more than a decade later, May-Davidson is a stay-at-home mom and participates in trash clean-ups in her community.
• Michael McKinley was found in possession of a controlled substance nearly two decades ago. Now a father of two, McKinley owns and operates a car dealership.
• Kenneth Nuckles was found in possession of a controlled substance a decade ago. Nuckles has since spent his time working for a local food pantry.
• Mark Ortiz was found in possession of a controlled substance. Now nearly three decades later, Ortiz is employed as a city electrical worker.
• Todd Powell sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now, nearly five decades later, Powell owns and operates three businesses and is involved in his community.
• Shannon Scott was teenaged when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance. Now more than two decades later, Scott has obtained his GED along with an associate degree in business administration.
• Jacob Simon was found in possession of a controlled substance. Now more than two decades later, Simon has maintained employment in information technology.
• Mark Smith sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer and was later found in possession of a controlled substance. Now three decades later, Smith worked in the HVAC industry for several years.
• Dean Stoehr was in his mid-20s when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant and was found in possession of a controlled substance. Now over two decades later, Stoehr has obtained an associate degree and works as a project manager.
• Tonya Tisdale was a single mother when she failed to properly report her income and received an over grant of public assistance and food stamps. Now three decades later, Tisdale has earned an associate degree and has maintained steady employment.
• Keith Yetzke was a teenager he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now nearly two decades later, Yetzke has obtained his HVAC certification.
• Wendy Young was in her late 20s when she failed to properly report her income and received an over grant of public assistance and food stamps. Now retired from a career in civil engineering, Young is an active member within her church and consistently volunteers in her community. The Court supports her pardon.
• Ramona Benton was in her 20s when she sold controlled substances to an undercover officer. Now a grandmother of two, she aspires to pursue further education.
• Julian Brown was in his 20s when he received stolen funds and was found in possession of controlled substances. Now a father, Brown is a car salesman and enjoys coaching youth sports.
• Trevor Drath was a teenager when he stole a snowmobile from a shed. Now decades later, Drath has maintained steady employment as a mechanic and completed several professional certifications in heavy truck mechanics. The Court supports his pardon.
• Jerry Golden sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over four decades ago. Now a father and grandfather, he worked for many years for the local school district. The Court supports his pardon.
• xette Hernandez sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now more than two decades later, Hernandez has earned associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees and works as a case manager for a homelessness and social services organization.
• Calvin Herzog was found with a controlled substance in his vehicle. Nearly two decades later, Herzog is now a father and has maintained employment in his local community.
• Robert Huehne burglarized a tavern with a friend and later violated the terms of his release. Now over three decades later, Huehne has maintained consistent employment and is active with his local snowmobile club. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• William Kleeba sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Now nearly two decades later, Kleeba is a dedicated father and works in maintenance for a care center. The Court supports his pardon.
• Lasonya Lee failed to comply with the terms of her bond 15 years ago. Lee has since obtained an associate degree in administration and currently works for a law firm.
• Chad Leibfried was involved in a burglary over three decades ago. A US Army Reserves veteran, Leibfried is now an active sponsor of several local nonprofit organizations. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
• Douglas Littleton Sr. was teenaged when he helped steal a vehicle and break into a stereo store. Littleton is now a father and is employed in maintenance. The Court supports his pardon.
• Ramont Philon was found with a controlled substance in his residence more than two decades ago. Now a grandfather, Philon is active within his church and works as a truck driver.
• Jason Reed was in his late teens and early 20s when officers found him with controlled substances, and he later unlawfully possessed a firearm. Now over two decades later, Reed is a father and volunteers in his community.
• Tiffany Tyler used fraudulent checks and sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer two decades ago. Tyler has since obtained her degree in early childhood development, worked extensively in childcare, and now operates an entertainment business.
• Guadalupe Valdez was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of controlled substances. Now over two decades later, Valdez co-owns and operates a towing business.
