Gov. Tony Evers announced this week he has granted 159 pardons. The pardon grants bring the governor’s overall total number of pardons granted during his time in office to 933.

“Through each round of new pardon applicants, these individuals share their personal stories about how they have worked to grow beyond their past mistakes to build positive, strong lives for themselves and their families,” said Gov. Evers. “Each pardon recipient’s journey is unique, and each deserves the opportunity for a new start.”

