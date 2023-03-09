FEMA

FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced that $66,992,779 in federal funding has been made available to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the federal disaster declaration on April 4, 2020.

This funding will reimburse Wisconsin Department of Health Services for costs to distribute COVID-19 testing supplies and perform testing and lab services for K-12 schools and school community screening events statewide.

