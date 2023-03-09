FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced that $66,992,779 in federal funding has been made available to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the federal disaster declaration on April 4, 2020.
This funding will reimburse Wisconsin Department of Health Services for costs to distribute COVID-19 testing supplies and perform testing and lab services for K-12 schools and school community screening events statewide.
“FEMA remains committed to supporting Wisconsin’s COVID-19 recovery,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “Testing has been critical to controlling the spread of this virus, and in this case, protecting the health and safety of young people in Wisconsin.”
“We greatly appreciate FEMA’s continued support of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 recovery efforts,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “Testing in our schools has been a priority and a vital part of our effort to ensure students and staff have access to this resource to protect their health and the health of their communities.”
FEMA provides a 100% federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project. FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides supplemental grants to state, tribal, territorial and local governments, and certain types of private non-profits so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. To learn more, visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit.
