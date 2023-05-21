Peninsula State Park
MAV

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is pleased to share that Peninsula State Park has been selected as a 2023 Spotlight site by the Leave No Trace organization.

To celebrate the designation, representatives from the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Team, Destination Door County and DNR staff will host a series of events June 8-10 to highlight the park and provide information on sustainable practices.

