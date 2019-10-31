MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG):
At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 18, 2019.
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION
Mark A. Schwertfeger
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
