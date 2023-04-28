Roche-A-Cri State Park

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to celebrate Friday, April 28, as Arbor Day in Wisconsin and April 22-28 as Forest Appreciation Week.

Arbor Day, an annual observance promoting tree planting and care, has been celebrated in Wisconsin on the last Friday of April since 1883. Forest Appreciation Week, which spans Earth Day on April 22 through Arbor Day, is a time to reflect on the importance of trees and forests in our lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.