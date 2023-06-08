The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the recent release of the 2022 State Natural Area Volunteer Annual Report showcasing the hundreds of volunteers who contributed to the care of Wisconsin’s State Natural Areas (SNA).

Last year, volunteers spent more than 9,589 hours maintaining and improving State Natural Areas through a variety of projects across 54 sites. Volunteers worked individually as well as at organized volunteer events around Wisconsin. More information about the accomplishments can be found in the full report.

