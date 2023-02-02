The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) have partnered with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis, National Threat Evaluation and Reporting (NTER) Office to provide an eLearning module for the public titled, “Foundations of Targeted Violence Prevention.” The goal of the course is to educate the public on threatening or potentially concerning behaviors and where to report them, providing an opportunity for intervention to prevent targeted violence from occurring.

Acts of targeted violence continue to impact the safety and security of our communities. These acts of targeted violence are not impulsive or irrational; rather the perpetrators of these incidents decide to commit violence and often undertake clear processes of planning and preparing in which threats or potentially concerning behaviors can be identified.

