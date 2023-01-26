This week, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson joined Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and the Wisconsin Republican delegation in a letter to UW System President Jay Rothman urging him to ban TikTok from UW System devices and block it from UW System Wi-Fi and wired networks.

"TikTok is controlled by Chinese parent ByteDance, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP can use TikTok to gain access to U.S. user data and covertly manipulate TikTok’s algorithm to control the information U.S. users receive and the news they read. Numerous members of the Biden Administration have acknowledged that TikTok poses a serious national security threat, including FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Bill Burns, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and ODNI Director Avril Haines...Given well-documented attempts by CCP-affiliated entities to influence American universities, it is especially important that we minimize the reach of TikTok on our campuses," the lawmakers wrote.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.