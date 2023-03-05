DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for seasonal staff at Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.

These limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for property visitors. Recruitment for these positions is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and property need.

