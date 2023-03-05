The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for seasonal staff at Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.
These limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for property visitors. Recruitment for these positions is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and property need.
Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state properties during the summer season. Ideal applicants enjoy working in scenic landscapes, maintaining our pristine natural resources and serving a diverse customer base.
Working for Wisconsin state properties provides wonderful opportunities for a variety of outdoor recreation, from wild and remote campsites to developed family and group campgrounds, beaches, boat launches, visitor and interpretive centers, and trails. The experiences gained from these seasonal positions are not only invaluable to starting a long-term career in natural resources, but they also create life-long memories.
Positions are available across the state, from the forests of northern Wisconsin to the islands and shores of the Great Lakes. The following positions are open at various locations:
- Park Rangers
- Parks and Recreation Specialists
- Visitor Services Associates
- Natural Resources Educators
- Facilities Repair Workers
To apply, visit Wisc.Jobs and search "Parks." Those interested in working at a specific park property should contact the property directly for more information on available positions.
