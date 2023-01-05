Gov. Tony Evers today delivered the Democratic Radio Address highlighting his second inauguration and his commitment to building a better future for Wisconsin.
Hey there, folks. Governor Tony Evers here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Gov. Tony Evers today delivered the Democratic Radio Address highlighting his second inauguration and his commitment to building a better future for Wisconsin.
Hey there, folks. Governor Tony Evers here.
I am jazzed to tell you that this week I was sworn in again as the 46th governor of this great state.
But as jazzed as I am, I am also humbled.
As a born-and-raised Wisconsinite who grew up as a scrawny kid with glasses raising cain in Plymouth, I never dreamed I’d take an oath to be governor of the state that made me who I am, much less that I’d have the opportunity to do it twice.
To take the oath as governor is an extraordinary privilege. And each time this oath is taken, it’s a profound display of democracy.
So, I am humbled and grateful for your trust, for your faith, and for your confidence.
This week represents a defining feature and an extraordinary expression of what makes our state and our country great: that the functions of democracy are derived not from any one person, any one office, or any one party, but from all of us, together.
Our state and our country’s histories are punctuated by moments just like this one—moments where we have the chance to do the right thing—not for ourselves—but for each other.
There’s no question that the work we must do to build the future we want for our kids, our grandkids, and our state is only possible if we’re willing to do it together. And I believe that together we will.
Wisconsin, we love you. Let’s polka and then let’s get on to work.
Thank you, and On, Wisconsin!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.