The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Urban Forestry Grant program awarded $108,220 to eight Wisconsin communities for urban forestry projects. This is part of the second round of 2023 funding.
Most of the funding ($104,920) was originally reserved for the Catastrophic Storm Grant program but was not needed through the winter months. The rest of the funding ($3,300) came from underspent grants.
The following communities will receive the funds:
- Village of Allouez, $17,783.00
- Town of Beloit, $11,804.80
- Forest County Forestry & Recreation, $3,007.38
- Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, $5,581.97
- City of Kaukauna, $25,000.00
- Mequon Nature Preserve, $7,250.23
- City of Oshkosh, $25,000.00
- Urban Tree Alliance, $12,792.62
These urban forestry grants must be matched dollar for dollar.
The DNR Urban Forestry Grant program funds projects consistent with state and national goals for increasing the urban forest canopy and the benefits it provides. The urban forest encompasses trees on both public and private property.
Priorities for the 2023 grant cycle included, but were not limited to, projects that:
- Increase the ability of local municipal partners to expand their urban forestry program
- Increase the ability of all local partners to provide ongoing urban forestry funding, services and/or markets
- Benefit multiple communities
- Put existing inventories of urban trees to use
