The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through May 23, 2023 for a proposed special pesticide registration to help ginseng growers control Alternaria blight in years when the crop is not to be harvested. The special registration proposed by DATCP is for Bravo WeatherStik, which is manufactured by ADAMA and contains the active ingredient chlorothalonil.

The special registration would allow additional applications to provide coverage for the full growing season. However, the applications can only be made to ginseng in pre-harvest years. Ginseng grows for several years before it matures and is harvested.

