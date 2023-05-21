The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through May 23, 2023 for a proposed special pesticide registration to help ginseng growers control Alternaria blight in years when the crop is not to be harvested. The special registration proposed by DATCP is for Bravo WeatherStik, which is manufactured by ADAMA and contains the active ingredient chlorothalonil.
The special registration would allow additional applications to provide coverage for the full growing season. However, the applications can only be made to ginseng in pre-harvest years. Ginseng grows for several years before it matures and is harvested.
This is the fourth special registration for Bravo WeatherStik for use on ginseng. The proposed registration expiration is December 31, 2027. No adverse effects of the prior registration were received by DATCP.
The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on May 23, 2023 will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record. Copies of the assessment can be requested and comments may be submitted via mail to Alyssa Foss, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email to alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.
The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be adequately controlled by any available federally registered product. These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops. For more information visit DATCP’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.