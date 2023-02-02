The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that there are still a couple weeks left to submit entries to the 2023 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest. Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades enrolled in public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin are encouraged to participate.
The Keep Wildlife Wild program began in 2014 to spread the word about our shared role in keeping all wildlife healthy in its natural habitat. The contest's goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.
During the warmer months of spring and summer, the frequency of human and wildlife encounters increases, especially those involving young wild animals.
While most of these encounters are harmless, there are times when well-intentioned people disrupt wildlife because they mistake a lone baby animal for an orphan.
The Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is a fun way for kids to help spread the important message to keep wildlife wild. The DNR encourages students to learn how they can help keep wild animals in Wisconsin safe and healthy by visiting the Keep Wildlife Wild webpage.
Judging will take place in February, and winners will be notified by email in March. The DNR will also announce winners in a statewide news release and Facebook post during the sixth annual Keep Wildlife Wild Week in April.
Contest Deadline And Submission Options
All submissions must be received electronically via email or by mail and must include the student’s entry form and artwork by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Submit entries to:
Wisconsin Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Design Contest
Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Taylor Czyscon
PO Box 100 Friendship, WI 53934
- The poster entry must contain the words: "Keep Wildlife Wild 2023" and follow the theme of: "If you care, leave them there!"
- All posters must consist of original artwork. Any depicted species must be native to Wisconsin. Art that shows what young wildlife experience in their first year and how wild families look are encouraged because it helps students understand the early life of these species.
- Posters must fit an 8 ½" x 11" sheet of paper.
- Posters must be submitted individually; No team creations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.