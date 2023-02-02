Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to be recognized for its expanding online services. The ease and convenience of titling and registering a vehicle online though DMV’s eMV Public system garnered the state agency the highest regional award for Improvement Through Efficiencies from the American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators (AAMVA).

“Recognition like this highlights the tremendous asset we have in our DMV as it provides customers convenient, innovative online options,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.