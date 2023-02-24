Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at retail. The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:

  • Beet pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90105
  • Chicken pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90104
  • Beef pasty, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90103
  • Chicken broccoli pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90133

