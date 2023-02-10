Gov. Tony Evers has announced Executive Order #185 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Feb. 13, 2023, in honor of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, who was killed in the line of duty on Tue., Feb. 7, 2022, at the age of 37.
“Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city, having spent most of his life wanting to become an officer. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant who demonstrated exemplary courage, and his passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I join Wisconsinites across our state in continuing to keep Officer Jerving’s parents, loved ones, and friends and colleagues, including the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as the entire city of Milwaukee, in our hearts and prayers as we mourn his tragic death.”
