Arcadia fire 2023

The Arcadia Fire in Monroe County is currently 46% contained.

 Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 2,980-acre wildfire in Monroe County, which is 46% contained.

Previous communications indicated the fire was in Jackson County. Updated information and mapping show the fire is in Monroe County near the Jackson County border.

