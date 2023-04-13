The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through April 19, 2023 for a proposed special pesticide registration to control fungus on ginseng. The special registration proposed by DATCP is for Topsin®, which is manufactured by Nisso America Inc. and United Phosphorus Inc. and contains the active ingredient thiophanate-methyl.
Topsin is registered for use on other crops, including beans, cucumbers, soybeans, and strawberries. The registration would allow for use on ginseng to help growers control the pests responsible for white mold and disappearing/rusty root rot.
This is the fourth special registration for Topsin for use on ginseng. The proposed registration expiration is December 31, 2027. No adverse effects of the prior registration were received by DATCP.
The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2023 will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record. Copies of the assessment can be requested and comments can be submitted via mail to Alyssa Foss, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email to alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.
