Gov. Tony Evers announced initiatives in his 2023-25 budget designed to combat reckless driving across the state, promote safer driving, and keep streets and communities safe. The governor’s plan includes measures to help communities re-engineer roads to improve the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and other non-motorist users, expand opportunities for driver’s education, increase State Patrol trooper and inspector positions, and strengthen reckless and drunk driving penalties.

Today’s announcement comes as Gov. Evers also recently announced a plan to send 20 percent of the state’s sales tax back to local communities for shared revenue, making approximately $250 million available in public safety aid specifically to support law enforcement, fire, and EMS as well as courts and district attorneys’ offices.

