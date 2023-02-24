Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Rustic Road 124, which winds along a western Dane County trout stream to Donald County Park’s rock formations and historic settlements. 

“There are endless ways to explore all Wisconsin has to offer, including through Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program that started in Taylor County in 1975 and highlights routes for travelers to enjoy across our state by car, motorcycle, bike, or even, walking,” Governor Evers said. “With this new route, visitors will have even more opportunities to explore Wisconsin and find the unexpected right in their own backyard.” 

