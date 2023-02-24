Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Rustic Road 124, which winds along a western Dane County trout stream to Donald County Park’s rock formations and historic settlements.
“There are endless ways to explore all Wisconsin has to offer, including through Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program that started in Taylor County in 1975 and highlights routes for travelers to enjoy across our state by car, motorcycle, bike, or even, walking,” Governor Evers said. “With this new route, visitors will have even more opportunities to explore Wisconsin and find the unexpected right in their own backyard.”
Rustic Road 124 follows Town Hall road between Donald Rock and the Military Ridge State Trail. It twists through hilly canopies of hardwoods, crosses a spring-fed creek and takes visitors to 782-acre Donald County Park, which offers a range of outdoor recreation, including archery hunting, equestrian trails, fishing, foraging, hiking, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and wildlife viewing.
“Wisconsin is full of quiet roads that offer all kinds of wonder – from the pounding waves of Lake Superior, to colorful cranberry bogs, to rolling family dairy farms, and so much else,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We welcome any of our local partners to help expand this program, which brings joy to all kinds of travelers in all seasons.”
Rustic Roads range from two miles to 37 miles in length and have a maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation oversees the Rustic Roads program; however, the roads remain under local government authority. Learn more about nominating a Rustic Road by visiting the WisDOT website.
