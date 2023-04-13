Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through April 19, 2023 for a proposed special pesticide registration to control weeds in various vegetable crops. The special registration proposed by DATCP is for Dual Magnum, which is manufactured by Syngenta Crop Protection LLC and contains the active ingredient s-metolachlor.  

Dual Magnum is registered for use on other crops but is not labeled for these particular crops. The registration would apply to carrot, cucumber, dry bulb onion, daikon radish, garden beet, parsnip, radish, turnip, rutabaga, leek, green onion, spinach, and Swiss chard. It would also apply to transplanted vegetables, including bell and non-bell peppers, broccoli, brussels sprout, cabbage, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage and celery, and eggplant. 

