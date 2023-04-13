The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through April 19, 2023 for a proposed special pesticide registration to control weeds in various vegetable crops. The special registration proposed by DATCP is for Dual Magnum, which is manufactured by Syngenta Crop Protection LLC and contains the active ingredient s-metolachlor.
Dual Magnum is registered for use on other crops but is not labeled for these particular crops. The registration would apply to carrot, cucumber, dry bulb onion, daikon radish, garden beet, parsnip, radish, turnip, rutabaga, leek, green onion, spinach, and Swiss chard. It would also apply to transplanted vegetables, including bell and non-bell peppers, broccoli, brussels sprout, cabbage, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage and celery, and eggplant.
The registration would help growers control weeds including annual grasses, various nightshade species, redroot pigweed and yellow nutsedge. These weeds compete with vegetable crops and can reduce yields. Other herbicides effective at managing these weeds are either no longer available or have label conditions that limit their effectiveness in these vegetable crops.
This is the fifth special registration for Dual Magnum for use on various vegetable crops. It was previously registered for special local needs in Wisconsin in 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2018. The 2018 registration expired at the end of 2022. The expiration for the latest proposed registration is December 31, 2027. No adverse effects of the prior registration were received by DATCP.
The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2023 will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record. Copies of the assessment can be requested and comments may be submitted via mail to Alyssa Foss, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email to alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.
The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be adequately controlled by any available federally registered product. These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops. For more information visit DATCP’s website.
