The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced two Wisconsin airports will receive federal funding through the FAA Contract Tower Program for fiscal year 2023. This funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will modernize airport control towers with current technology and other operational enhancements.
Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee will receive $608,000 and Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh will receive $200,000 for improved operations and safety.
“Congratulations to two great airports for well-deserved BIL grants that will advance control tower technology and offer greater safety features,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Wittman Regional Airport is familiar to many who participate in EAA AirVenture annually and it serves a vital role year-round for the businesses and travelers of the Fox River Valley. C-Way is critical to central Wisconsin, including the Marshfield Clinic, Wausau and Stevens Point.”
The project for Central Wisconsin Airport will replace outdated equipment and overhaul control tower functionality. Adding a tracking system and improving radio communication between the tower and on-the-ground support vehicles will boost overall airport safety.
Wittman Regional Airport’s project will replace old control tower equipment for better safety and lower operational costs. As the world’s busiest airport each year during EAA, this is important to the safety of thousands of pilots and ground crew.
These recent grant announcements join a growing list of projects awarded to Wisconsin communities as part of BIL. WisDOT is actively supporting communities, municipalities, and eligible institutions through the competitive grant process. WisDOT’s grant resources, at wisconsindot.gov/discretionarygrants, include a Summary Guide to BIL Discretionary Grants, schedule of discretionary grants, link for communities to request a Letter of Support, and others.
