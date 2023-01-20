With the adoption of Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 3 by the Wisconsin Assembly during Thursday’s floor session, February 20–26 is now recognized as American Birkebeiner Week in the state.
It was first approved by the State Senate last Tuesday. The resolution was brought forward by the four legislators who represent the Hayward-Cable area in the state legislature.
“It’s incredibly exciting to have a premier sporting event like the American Birkebeiner in our area of the state,” said Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora). “I am pleased to author this resolution with my colleagues to recognize the Birkie and the incredible impact it has not only on northwest Wisconsin, but on our state as a whole.”
“It is a good day anytime the Legislature can honor northern Wisconsin,” added Senator Romaine Robert Quinn (R-Cameron). “The Birkebeiner brings thousands of visitors to experience the best our state has to offer. Tourism supports our communities, and we’ll do what we can to support tourism.”
The American Birkebeiner has been held since 1973 between Cable and Hayward and is the largest cross-country ski race in North America. It is also the only cross-country ski race representing the United States of America within the Worldloppet Ski Federation.
“Having the Birkie in our backyard and the impact it has on our communities and Northern Wisconsin is incredible,” said Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview). “I’m honored to recognize this event and bring forward this resolution.”
“I am delighted that the American Birkebeiner is getting the recognition it deserves,” said Senator Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee). “Skiing is so important to our community and brings travelers from all walks of life to our great state.”
Birkie Week festivities begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22, culminating with the 49th American Birkebeiner on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Representatives Edming and Green. Referred to Committee on Senate
Organization.
race, was first held in 1973 and is held between Cable and Hayward, Wisconsin, each year where it contributes significantly to the economy in Sawyer and Bayfield Counties; and
gather each February to celebrate and participate in the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation's annual Birkie Week of cross-country skiing festivities, which includes events for all ages and abilities; and
Foundation races since 1973; and
sole cross-country ski race representing the United States of America within the
Worldloppet Ski Federation; and
ranked the number one cross-country ski destination in the United States in 2016. This recreational corridor is utilized by an estimated 100,000 visitors annually and draws tourists to the northwestern Wisconsin region; and
participants from at least 18 countries, 49 states, and the District of Columbia (in 2023) to join in Birkie Week festivities; and
competitions, to serve as good stewards of the American Birkebeiner trail system, and to support a healthy and active lifestyle among people of all ages and abilities; now, therefore, be it
recognition of the importance of the American Birkebeiner and its contribution to the state of Wisconsin and its citizens, does hereby proclaim February 20 to 26, 2023, to be American Birkebeiner Week in Wisconsin; and, be it further Resolved, That the senate chief clerk shall provide a copy of this resolution to
