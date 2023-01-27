Workers may get a larger tax refund this year because of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), but they must file a tax return to claim it. Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca noted the importance of EITC to Wisconsin families. "We have worked hard over the past few years to help bring attention to EITC and encourage those who qualify to file for it. This is money people can use for groceries, rent, utilities and other bills, said Barca."

January 27, 2023, marks the 17th anniversary of Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day, a nationwide effort to increase awareness about EITC and free tax preparation sites.

