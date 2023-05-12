The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended March 31. Potato growers have until June 15 to vote on the following candidates:
District 1 Nominee: Tom Wild, Antigo
Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties.
District 2 Nominee: Nicola Carey, Bancroft
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.
District 3 Nominee: Heidi Randall, Cambria
Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago, and Wood counties.
DATCP will mail ballots to eligible potato growers the week of May 8, 2023. Growers that have not received a ballot by May 15, 2023 can request a ballot by contacting DATCP Market Orders staff at DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Eligible growers can vote for the candidate in their respective district or write in the name of another eligible producer. Completed ballots must be emailed or mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before June 15, 2023.
Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2023.
About the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board
The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. This funding is used to support the potato industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes.
