The Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) announced a new option for people taking trades exams. Beginning July 11, 2023, Wisconsin trades exams administered by DSPS will be offered in Spanish.

“We’ve been working hard on improvements that make it easier and more efficient to participate in our credentialing process,” said DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth. “DSPS plays a critical role in ensuring valued members of our workforce meet the standards set by Wisconsin law. Making our trades exams available in Spanish directly invests in growing Wisconsin’s workforce by providing another option for people who are becoming certified in our trades.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.