The Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) announced a new option for people taking trades exams. Beginning July 11, 2023, Wisconsin trades exams administered by DSPS will be offered in Spanish.
“We’ve been working hard on improvements that make it easier and more efficient to participate in our credentialing process,” said DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth. “DSPS plays a critical role in ensuring valued members of our workforce meet the standards set by Wisconsin law. Making our trades exams available in Spanish directly invests in growing Wisconsin’s workforce by providing another option for people who are becoming certified in our trades.”
Most of the 240 credentials DSPS issues require some sort of exam for initial licensing. While many professions use third-party partners to offer tests, the Department administers most trades exams, such as plumbing or welding. Beginning July 11, 40 trades exams will be available in Spanish.
Each profession has its own application form. Applicants can request a Spanish language examination by checking a box on the application form.
“We are glad to have our Spanish exams up and running, and I appreciate the work our team has done to allow Wisconsin workers who speak Spanish to take their exams, complete their license applications, and enter or advance in their chosen fields,” said Hereth.
