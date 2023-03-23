The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin launched its VOTE411.org voter guide for the Spring Election. Voters across the state can find information about upcoming races including Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Special Election for Senate District 8, Circuit Court Judges, Court of Appeals Judges, ballot measures and local races in town, village and city government.
This one-stop shop for statewide election information has tools in English and Spanish to help voters navigate the voting process. These include candidate information, voter registration tools, polling place information and other helpful election resources.
