Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed February 5-11, 2023, as Flood Insurance Awareness Week in Wisconsin to recognize our state’s increasing flood risk and the importance of having appropriate insurance coverage. 

Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage, but flood insurance is available to protect your home and belongings through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurance policy. Talk to your insurance agent or visit floodsmart.gov to learn more. 

