Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed February 5-11, 2023, as Flood Insurance Awareness Week in Wisconsin to recognize our state’s increasing flood risk and the importance of having appropriate insurance coverage.
Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage, but flood insurance is available to protect your home and belongings through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurance policy. Talk to your insurance agent or visit floodsmart.gov to learn more.
“Now is the time to prepare for spring flooding and consider getting flood insurance coverage,” said Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek. “There is usually a 30-day waiting period before National Flood Insurance Program policies go into effect so signing up today ensures you have coverage in place by the time the snow starts to melt.”
Those who own property in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs) are required to purchase flood insurance if they have a mortgage from a federally regulated lender, but those who are not required to have the coverage should consider their flood risks as well. On average, 40% of the NFIP flood insurance claims occur outside of these high-risk flood areas.
“One inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damage so even small or moderate floods can be financially devastating if you don’t have the right insurance,” said Commissioner Houdek. “Whether you rent or own, there is flood insurance coverage available for your needs. Look into flood insurance today by visiting floodsmart.gov or talk to your insurance agent.”
The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance has a number of resources available to help consumers understand flood insurance at oci.wi.gov/flood. There is also information on mitigating flood risk at oci.wi.gov/disasters.
