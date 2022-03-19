Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation congratulated the city of Wisconsin Rapids for completing a rail segment that ties a new aluminum processing plant to main freight rail lines.
WisDOT supported the $793,000 project with a $400,000 grant from the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) program. It created a 2,000-foot extension of industrial rail line between Canadian National railroad’s main-line track and Matalco’s new plant, where 80 new jobs were created.
“This project is a great example of how local communities and businesses can work with the state of Wisconsin to connect the dots to drive economic progress, strengthen our supply chain, and create more good jobs,” said Gov. Evers. “I look forward to continuing to partner together to ensure Matalco and the entire Wisconsin Rapids community’s success for years to come.”
Matalco, located in the Rapids East Commerce Center, receives scrap aluminum at its plant, melts it down, and recasts it as aluminum billet that is shipped to a variety of industries. Matalco began operations in Wisconsin Rapids in November 2020 after completing its $80 million, 110,000-square-foot manufacturing plant.
“We’re so excited to be in Wisconsin,” Robert Roscetti, Vice President of Corporate Development for Matalco said. “This area is an ideal fit for our business needs and positions us well to serve our customers. Completion of this rail link will allow us to receive raw materials and ship completed product in a more cost-effective manner.”
The extended industrial rail lead, which was constructed by the city of Wisconsin Rapids with the help of WisDOT’s TEA grant, will connect to a rail spur built by Matalco on its property. Ameritrack Rail constructed the rail extension.
“Wisconsin Rapids is such a great place to raise a family and grow a business,” Mayor Shane Blaser said. “We appreciate Matalco’s investment in our community, as well as the commitments WisDOT and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) made to help bring this business to Wisconsin Rapids.”
WEDC is providing up to $1.5 million in state income tax credits to Matalco based on job creation and capital investment at the Wisconsin Rapids facility.
Since the beginning of 2020, Wisconsin’s TEA program has awarded 15 grants totaling $7.1 million to support transportation improvements linked to business development projects that will create 1,367 new jobs and retain more than 700 jobs in Wisconsin.
The TEA Program provides financial assistance to communities to support transportation infrastructure improvements that will help attract new employers or encourage existing employers to expand. A municipal or county unit of government must sponsor a TEA application, the project must have the local government's endorsement, and it must benefit the public.
