|Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program available to help Wisconsin keep the heat on
MADISON — In honor of National Energy Assistance Day on February 1, Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) are sharing a reminder that the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program(WHEAP) is here to help residential households with energy assistance and weatherization needs. Each year, more than 200,000 households across the state turn to WHEAP for help with their heating and electric bills.
The PSC can help residents resolve disputes with utilities regarding electric, natural gas, and water service. Customers must first try to resolve a dispute directly or establish a payment plan with their utility provider. If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729 or submitting a complaint online.
Median Income Guidelines for 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Local Legals
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.