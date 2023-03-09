Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is announcing the grant application period is now open for nonprofit organizations that may be at risk of a terrorist attack due to their ideology, beliefs, or mission.
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) is a federal grant administrated by WEM that provides support for nonprofit organizations that are operating a facility in Wisconsin and meet certain criteria. This funding opportunity can be used on security-related activities, such as planning, exercises, training, contracted security personnel, and the acquisition and installation of security equipment.
