Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 28 state Attorneys General calling on the Federal Communications Commission to clarify the federal rules requiring telemarketers to obtain consent between an individual consumer and one specific seller or business entity before making telemarketing robocalls and texts.

The comment letter was filed on June 6, 2023, in response to an FCC notice of proposed rulemaking.  In the notice, the FCC sought comment on a proposed amendment to its rule concerning prior express written consent under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), as well as proposals to strengthen protections against illegal text messages.   

