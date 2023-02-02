U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) joined U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and 42 of their Republican colleagues in introducing the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The legislation would allow Wisconsin concealed carry permit holders to exercise those rights in any other state that allows concealed carry, while abiding by that state’s laws. The legislation protects states’ rights while allowing law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights away from home. 

Background on the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.