The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public input on a new charter to encourage businesses, non-government organizations and communities to combat the effects of climate change in our state.
The charter, which is part of the DNR’s Green Tier program, will help members reduce greenhouse gases and collaborate on projects that improves climate resiliency and equity in their own backyards, while empowering businesses and local government leaders to team up on taking meaningful steps to mitigate climate change, share knowledge and ideas and combine efforts to help Wisconsin be more sustainable.
This charter builds on the efforts of organizations that already have climate goals, are reducing their environmental footprint, and are proactively mitigating future climate risks. It facilitates interactions between businesses, local governments and other organizations to make our state more climate resilient, including those that want to be part of the solution but don’t know where to start.
The goals of this charter agreement are to:
- Help member organizations set goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
- Facilitate collaboration on projects that solve local issues related to climate change while encouraging implementation of projects with an emphasis on environmental justice and equity
- Provide a structure for businesses and municipalities to share ideas and take actions that lead to superior environmental performance and help mitigate, adapt and become more resilient to the effects of climate change
The collaboration that this charter facilitates will amplify the results of all our efforts.
The DNR will accept written comments from the public regarding the proposed charter until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Please direct comments and requests to GreenTier@Wisconsin.gov.
What: Public Meeting On New Charter Supporting Climate Resilience
When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
Join by phone: 312-626-6799, meeting ID: 818 1553 0127, passcode 078267
In making a final decision to issue a charter, the DNR will determine whether the proposed charter meets the requirements of sec. 299.83(7e), Wis. Stats., and whether the entities in the association have the resources to carry out the charter. A decision by the DNR to issue a charter is not subject to review under state laws governing contested case hearings.
