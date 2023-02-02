DHS

The 2023–2027 State Health Improvement Plan is now live on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. This publication will be followed by a detailed implementation plan that will launch partnerships and action across the priority areas.

The 2023–2027 SHIP centers on health equity and introduces three foundational shifts and five priority areas for promoting individual, community, and population health. The foundational shifts include institutional and systemic fairness; representation and access to decision making; and community-centered resources and services. The priority areas are social and community conditions, including healthy housing, supportive systems of dependent care, and economic well-being; physical, mental, and systemic safety; person and community centered health care; social connectedness and belonging; and mental and emotional health and well-being.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.