The 2023–2027 State Health Improvement Plan is now live on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. This publication will be followed by a detailed implementation plan that will launch partnerships and action across the priority areas.
The 2023–2027 SHIP centers on health equity and introduces three foundational shifts and five priority areas for promoting individual, community, and population health. The foundational shifts include institutional and systemic fairness; representation and access to decision making; and community-centered resources and services. The priority areas are social and community conditions, including healthy housing, supportive systems of dependent care, and economic well-being; physical, mental, and systemic safety; person and community centered health care; social connectedness and belonging; and mental and emotional health and well-being.
This five-year roadmap for improving health and well-being for all Wisconsinites summarizes priority areas in order to guide action, alignment, and collaboration across the state’s public health system and local partners, plans, and initiatives.
"Every person in every community across Wisconsin deserves the opportunity to live their best life, and to do that communities must be able to provide the resources individuals and families need to support their health and well-being,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “The 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan lays out a pathway toward this vision. It calls for partners across Wisconsin to strengthen our shared work to create the conditions that make good health possible by addressing the immediate health and well-being issues facing Wisconsinites, prevent and protect against future challenges, and reduce disparities in health and well-being.”
