Drug Takeback Day

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, May 17, that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2023 Drug Take Back. Wisconsin collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications this fall.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this effort such a success.”

