The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers of their most important role behind the wheel: to focus on safety on the road.

More than 10,000 crashes involve distracted driving every year in Wisconsin. Preliminary numbers show 40 people were killed and more than 2,700 were hurt in distracted driving crashes in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.