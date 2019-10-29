- Estimated Cologuard® market share, including the expanded label to average risk Americans ages 45-49 years old, was 5.2 percent during the third quarter - Nearly 12,000 healthcare providers ordered their initial Cologuard test during the third quarter, and more than 185,000 have ordered since the test was launched - New Cologuard clinical lab began processing samples, and Epic's electronic health record system was implemented during the third quarter