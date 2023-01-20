Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA) funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury will close applications on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, due to low remaining funds. Housing stability services will continue even after rental benefit funds are exhausted.

Since launching in 2021, WERA has paid out over $242 million in benefits to support more than 38,865 unique households across all 72 counties with rent, utilities, water, and internet payments. Overall, the program has provided a total of $544 million statewide to help families avoid homelessness due to pandemic-related financial hardship.

