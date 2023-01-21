Farmers Union food donation

A large donation of nutritious protein found its way from family farms to Madison when 35,000 pounds of pork was delivered to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donation by Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU), in partnership with Farmers Union Enterprises, is part of a five-state giving spree of 180,000 pounds of pork that also includes food banks in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. 

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from the Wisconsin Farmers Union," said Michelle Orge, President & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. "Our vision is that everyone in our community has enough nutritious food to thrive, and this donation fits that vision perfectly. It is a nutritious and versatile product that fits into many different types of diets and cultural preferences."

