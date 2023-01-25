The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council (OAC) until February 19, 2023. Seats are available in each of the following categories: non-profit organization, organic business, and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.

Nomination forms and more information are available on DATCP’s website. DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski will appoint new members to the council this summer, and new members are expected to start their term at the October 2023 OAC meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.