Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) took the oath of office to serve as the State Representative for the 87th Assembly District in the 106th session of the Wisconsin State Legislature. He was re-elected to his fifth term this past November.
“Serving the people of the 87th District as their voice in the State Assembly continues to be one of the highest honors of my life,” said Rep. Edming. “As I often tell folks, this is the best job I have ever had. I look forward to continuing to serve the hardworking people of the 87th District over the next two years.”
As was announced last month, Rep. Edming will serve as the Chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session. He will also serve as a member of the Committees on Labor and Integrated Employment, Rural Development, Transportation, and Forestry, Parks, and Outdoor Recreation.
“I am excited to begin this new legislative session and continue the effort to make Wisconsin a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Rep. Edming. “I am also excited to begin my new role as Chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this important position and hope that through this committee we can foster new ideas to support our brave veterans and active duty service members.”
The new 87th Assembly District includes portions of Marathon, Rusk, Sawyer and Taylor Counties.
