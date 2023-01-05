Edming starts new term

Rep. Jim Edming signs the oath of office book with great-granddaughter Jesslyn.

Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) took the oath of office to serve as the State Representative for the 87th Assembly District in the 106th session of the Wisconsin State Legislature. He was re-elected to his fifth term this past November.

“Serving the people of the 87th District as their voice in the State Assembly continues to be one of the highest honors of my life,” said Rep. Edming. “As I often tell folks, this is the best job I have ever had. I look forward to continuing to serve the hardworking people of the 87th District over the next two years.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.