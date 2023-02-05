Alice in Dairyland

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials. 

Wisconsin ranks in the top four in the nation for the production of a wide range of specialty crops, including cranberries, ginseng, potatoes, carrots, green peas, maple syrup, Christmas trees, and tart cherries. Other specialty crops produced in the state include honey, apples, mint, celery, and lavender.

